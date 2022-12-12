A p-plater who crashed his car into a fence after consuming 10 beers has narrowly avoided jail time.
Jacob Pierre McMillan-Simpson, 26, of Bletchington Street fronted Orange Local Court on December 7, pleading guilty to one count of high-range drink driving.
The court heard that McMillan-Simpson was driving along Philip Street at about 10.50pm on June 3. When turning onto Jilba Street he lost control, hitting two stationary vehicles and damaging a fence at a property.
The owners of the vehicles came outside and called police who administered a breath test to McMillan-Simpson. Then and a subsequent test showed a positive result of 0.208.
McMillan-Simpson admitted to police that he'd had 10 schooners of Victoria Bitter and Great Northern at the Robin Hood Hotel between 3pm and 10.30pm.
In court, defence lawyer Mason Manwaring said his client understood the seriousness of the crime and that if anyone had been hurt he would be facing jail.
"Dare I say, Your Honour, he falls into the category of hard working good people who otherwise drink too much and drive," he said.
"Your Honour, he well knows if someone was injured I would instead be making submissions about how long he spends in full time custody.
"His drinking is still problematic, Your Honour, but is being addressed."
Police prosecutor Beau Riley argued the offence was serious enough to warrant imprisonment.
Magistrate David Day agreed, handing down a seven month intensive corrections order and a disqualification period of three months and warning McMillan-Simpson next time he would find himself behind bars.
"The fact he was on red p-plates is of grave concern," Mr Day said.
"I can't stress how important it was for him and the community that no one was injured. Otherwise we would be having a completely different conversation.
"Don't drive, you will be detected. If you go high range again you can expect to be going that way (jail cells)."
