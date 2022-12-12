Central Western Daily
P-plater Jacob Pierre McMillan-Simpson convicted for high-range drink driving that led to crash

By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 13 2022 - 8:43am, first published 7:30am
McMillan-Simpson admitted to police that he'd had 10 schooners of Victoria Bitter and Great Northern between 3pm and 10.30pm. File picture

A p-plater who crashed his car into a fence after consuming 10 beers has narrowly avoided jail time.

