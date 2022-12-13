Central Western Daily

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 13 2022 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
Heather Dunn is Labor's candidate for the seat of Orange in the NSW State Election. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Heather Dunn is the Labor candidate for the seat of Orange in the upcoming NSW state election.

Local News

