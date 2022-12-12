Police from Lightning Ridge have charged two men for illegal hunting along public roads after receiving a tip-off from the public.
The vehicle and two male occupants were searched, and various items of hunting equipment were located and seized. The investigation has been ongoing, and both men, aged 30 and 35, from Lightning Ridge have been charged with illegal hunting offences.
The NSW Police Force will continue to work with the community and other government agencies to detect and deter these offences.
The Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT) North West Zone Coordinator, Detective Sergeant Graeme Campbell said, "illegal hunting will not be tolerated and those caught committing these offences may face a range of penalties, significant fines, court appearances and forfeiture of equipment and vehicles".
"This is a great example of local police being committed to tackling rural crime and the RCPT will continue to train and support local police across the state," Detective Sergeant Campbell said.
He appealed to members of the public if they had any information about illegal hunting in their area, to please call the police immediately.
Any member of the public who knows of incidents of rural crimes (like illegal hunting) or knows of a vehicle that is linked to rural crimes, can pass that information on Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
