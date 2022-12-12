Another week of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket has come and gone, with the bowlers in cruise control as outright wins came the way of ORC and Cavaliers.
With a lack of runs on top of the order, we're a bit skinny but no doubt the City duo picked won't let us down.
Plenty of batsman were able to nab wickets, but unfortunately since they didn't bat on day two, it's hard to justify selection on top of the order.
Anyway, enough of the explanations, let's get down to business.
It's not often you get to bat twice in a day, but for Orange City's pre-season recruit, the privilege was all his.
Unfortunately, batting twice meant his team had been sent back in after Coyte scored 39 off 34 balls in the first innings. After batting four, he decided to open the stick and ensure he wasn't out twice in a day, scoring 43 not out and stopping any chance of an outright defeat.
The City skipper decided it was time he opened proceedings, and took it upon himself to be out there late in the day two weekends ago.
He resumed his innings and hit a solid 52 in the first innings to earn his spot.
A legendary figure in the red and black, Shepherd wound back the clock with a well crafted 62.
Unfortunately his side weren't able to back him up but the top order batsman more than did his part.
An easy selection for a remarkable performance.
Saturday's effort from Laird was his first career century with 111 and a solid start to the season for the Cavs man suggests there's plenty more to come.
Batted at 3 in St Pat's clash against CYMS, but with the two men above him performing well, Brien had to step down the order.
He'll be more than capable at 5 after scoring 52 in an otherwise disappointing performance from his side.
While Brien was one of St Pat's best, Ryan was THE best.
Smashing his way to 67 not out, the middle order batsman attempted to rescue his side but ran out of partners with St Pat's bowled out for 195.
After hitting 80 the weekend before, Qureshi decided he'd continue his form with the ball against Orange City.
Bamboozling the opposition, the spinner nabbed 4/43 in a brilliant performance, bowling in tandem with Sam Macpherson who also claimed 3/24.
A demotion for Webster in the batting line-up but his bowling efforts gave us no choice but to select him.
While it was only three wickets for the all-rounder, Webster managed to remove St Pat's top order batsman in a quality opening bowling performance.
The NSW Country under 19s representative also claimed Derryn Clayton for 36 to finish with 3/47.
While Webster was dismantling St Pat's top order, Daburger was putting the finishing touches on an impressive team performance.
Taking 3/23, the vice-captain skittled the tail enders to seal a team of the week spot.
Man of the match, without a doubt.
Claiming 3/30 last week, Borgstahl was at his best again, ripping through Centrals in a 5/43 performance to make it two appearances in a row.
Wily Al Dhatt puts his name up in lights again.
With a fizz through the air, Dhatt was the man doing the damage to St Pat's middle order including the big wicket of Connor Slattery to finish with 3/52.
Team of the week leader board:
Four appearances - Clint Moxon, Jameel Qureshi, Cameron Laird.
Three - Andrew Brown, Hugh Parsons, Bailey Ferguson.
Two - Connor Slattery, Matt Fearnley, Matt Corben, David Rogerson, Lachlan Skelly, Matthew Holmes, Sam Macpherson, Jacob Ryan, Kyle Buckley, Hugh Middleton, Lachlan Skelly, Mac Webster, Cooper Brien, Al Dhatt, Tait Borgstahl, Ed Morrish.
One - Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Daryl Kennewell, Henry Shoemark, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Russell Gardner, Thomas Belmonte, Oliver Newton, David Henderson, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Tynan Southcombe, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Charlie Tink, Will Oldham, Josh Coyte, Rory Daburger, Adam Ryan, Adam Shepherd.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
