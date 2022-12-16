Central Western Daily
Court

Former Orange councilor Scott Munro fronts Bathurst District Court as conviction appeal drags on

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 17 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Orange councillor Scott Munro appeared in Bathurst District Court on December 12. File picture

Former Orange councilor Scott Munro will likely wait until after Easter to learn if his appeal against a conviction is successful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.