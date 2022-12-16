Former Orange councilor Scott Munro will likely wait until after Easter to learn if his appeal against a conviction is successful.
Munro was convicted in Orange Local Court in November 2021 for giving misleading information about a donation from a greyhound industry lobby group toward his independent campaign for the state seat of Orange in the 2016 by-election.
The real estate agent subsequently lodged an appeal against the decision and was heavily cross-examined in Orange District Court on October 13, 2022.
Munro again appeared in Bathurst District Court on December 12 but was not required to answer questions with the prosecutors and defence lawyer Stephen Russell providing written submissions to Judge Graham Turnbull.
The case centred around a $2600 donation made by the United NSW Greyhound Industry Fighting Fund to Munro prior to the by-election.
The money was listed as a personal contribution when it should have been listed as a reportable donation, as it was more than $1000.
Judge Turnbull said the matter required further submissions and he would not be ready to deliver a verdict until the new year.
The appeal will next be mentioned in Sydney on February 2, 2023 with Judge Turnbull expecting a decision to be made by April.
If Judge Turnbull confirms the conviction, Munro will not be able to stand as a candidate for future elections and he would lose his real estate licence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.