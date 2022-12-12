Central Western Daily
Our Business

Orange business column features Gracie Burger, Williams Shoes and Cherry Nails

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Andrews from 4 Pines and Gracie Burger's Max Schaapveld are excited by Gracie Burger's expansion. Picture by Riley Krause.

Gracie Burger is "growing up."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.