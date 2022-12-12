Gracie Burger is "growing up."
That's how owner of the restaurant, Max Schaapveld, described the changes which are set to be completed before Christmas.
The Sale Street diner has partnered with 4 Pines Brewing Company in an effort to transform its look and feel.
"Gracie Burger is becoming a 4 Pines venue. We'll be the only 4 Pines venue this side of the mountains and one of only a small number in the whole country," Mr Schaapveld said.
"We're going to transition to being more of a bar, so we're going to have eight taps; six of them will be beer and two will be Brookvale Union products.
"We'll then have the beer garden, we'll have access to all of the beers and all of the products in 4 Pines' entire catalogue, including special limited edition beers that could actually be brewed just for us out there."
The owner noted that of the eight taps, four of them will feature permanent permanent beers, two will serve as rotational beers "depending on the season" with the other two for Brookvale Union.
Mr Schaapveld added that they would also be selling cocktails and wines from SeeSaw winery.
"We're focusing on the ambiance and the environment and the fun space we can have," he said.
"We had beer available before but we never really saw alcohol as an integral part of our business. Gracie Burger was almost like a burger diner. We look at it now as our little Gracie is growing up.
"It's the kind of place where you can come and sit and have a beer in the afternoon."
While the restaurant is still operating, it is hoped that the 4 Pines merger will be operational as of Thursday, December 22.
"We want to have everything done this side of Christmas," Mr Schaapveld said.
Williams Shoes is set to open a new store in the Orange City Centre.
The company confirmed its opening date would be prior to Christmas, coming on December 17.
As for the company's reason for bringing a Williams to the city, a spokesperson said: "We could see there was a clear gap in our network of Williams Stores in Orange and as a business have plans to expand across Australia, including more regional locations like Orange.
"Williams makes it easy for families to shop a range of products to cater to whatever moment or event they have upon them. Stocking a range of women's, men's and kids shoes, with regular deliveries of new styles, customers won't be disappointed at our collection of durable, stylish and affordable shoes."
Munro Footwear Group is the owner of footwear brands such as Williams, Midas, Mollini, Django and Juliette, Mathers - which is open in the Central Square Shopping Centre - Diana Ferrari, Colorado and more.
With the festive season right around the corner, the company confirmed there were still jobs going.
"Plenty of jobs are available for our new Orange store, from full-time management roles to casual sales assistant roles," the spokesperson said.
"Looking to hire before Christmas."
Cherry Nails is loving life on the main strip of Orange.
Having moved out of the Central Square Shopping Centre and into 197 Summer Street in November, owner Van Nguyen said business had been going great.
"It's been good and very busy," he said.
"A lot of the customers followed us to here."
With more than a decade of experience in the industry, the store was in the shopping centre for the past four years, having previously operated out of Sydney.
"We're friendly and welcome everyone in," Mr Nguyen added.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
