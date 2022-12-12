Nurses provided invaluable skill development opportunities in ACT's community walk-in centres

Jon is a registered nurse working in the Tuggeranong Walk-in Centre, and is grateful for the opportunities to hone his nursing skills. Picture supplied

Opportunities are abundant in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), and this especially rings true for those pursuing a career in nursing.

As a progressive jurisdiction, the ACT has led the way in the overall improvement of health services, for both patients and nurses, setting the pace for local health districts across the country.

They've introduced mandated nurse to patient ratios, and successful nurse-led walk-in centres, which are highly valued in the community. But they're also invaluable to the nurses working at the centres, for the career opportunities they provide, and capacity for further skill development as Advanced Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners.

Jon, a registered nurse working in the Tuggeranong Walk-in Centre, is grateful for the opportunities to hone his nursing skills, and to make positive impacts on his patients in their times of need.

"What I really like about working in the ACT public health system is that I work in a community centre, where we offer free health care to the community, including out of hours treatment. I feel really proud to be part of a service that can offer free, quality health care to the community," said Jon.

The walk-in centres provide immediate care for minor injury and illness. They are open seven days a week, including Christmas day and other public holidays, from 7.30am until 10pm, and help to relieve the pressures on the ACT's emergency departments.

In the first six months of this year the Walk-in Centres saw and treated close to 7,000 patients every month, diverting that patient traffic from potential emergency department presentations. (1)

The ACT's nurse-led walk-in centres treat a range of conditions on anyone from the age of one, and work closely with broader multi-disciplinary teams across the health system to refer patients on if required.

The real beauty of this particular model of care, is the utilisation of nurses to their full potential, allowing them to put into practise their skills, in an environment where they can make the greatest impacts. Jon is appreciative of his time working in the walk-in centres, for the opportunity to expand his skillset, increase his existing ones and progress in his career.

"My nurse superpower is probably procedures. I love suturing, I love all of the procedural duties and I think I've become a bit of an ace at them.

"I feel really supported working in the ACT public health system. They've helped me progress my career and they're really supportive of change and expanding nursing roles. When I started working here I was at a junior level and now I've moved up to level three. I really feel that they provide great career progression," said Jon.

In addition to the unique opportunities afforded by Canberra's walk-in centres, Jon also enjoys everything else Canberra has to offer, especially in his leisure time.

"I love the balance I get between work and play. I love that on the weekends there's so much to do around here. I can go out to the bush, I can go out mountain biking, down to the snow fields, I can head over to the beach and then I've also got my great career here in the city, surrounded by so many good things to do on my days off. I really love my work-life balance here in Canberra," said Jon.

Canberrans have been voted Australia's happiest people, and it's evident speaking to Jon that he gains great satisfaction from all that Canberra has to offer. But it's his career that garners him the greatest sense of fulfilment.

"A couple of years ago, on Christmas Eve, someone came in with a laceration to the head just on closing time.

"I was really keen to get home, but I thought 'I bet I can fix this person's wound, and save his night,' so I stayed back knowing that I could make a big difference to him not needing to go to the emergency department.

"I glued his wound, and sent him home to enjoy his Christmas Eve, and I felt very proud of that," said Jon.

"I love to come to work and be able to make someone's day that much better. When they're sick, when they're at their worst and they really need someone's help, I love that I can give them a smile and help to make their worst moment much better for them."

If you're interested in pursuing a career in nursing in the beautiful ACT just like Jon, visit www.health.act.gov.au/NMcareers

