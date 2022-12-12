Member for Orange Phil Donato doesn't think much will change on an individual level following his resignation from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party.
The reasons for his exodus from the party of which he has spent the past six-and-a-half years stemmed from comments made by SFF leader Robert Borsak about former SFF member Helen Dalton.
In March this year Mrs Dalton resigned from the SFF to go as an independent MP just three years into her first term, for reasons which are believed include the way she was treated by the leader of the Shooters Party.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr Donato said it had become an "untenable situation" following the party's AGM where Mr Borsak was retained as SFF leader.
"We wanted to go through a proper process," the member for Orange said when asked about the timing of the decision.
"We wanted to take it to the AGM and let the members of the party vote on it. We were hopeful to try and keep it in house and try and remain with the party. The members voted and it was a narrow vote, I think 12-9 or thereabouts.
"It came a point where going forward I just can't sustain this."
Mr Donato won the seat of Orange as a member of the SFF in the 2016 by-election, becoming the party's first representative in the lower house.
Mr Borsak made headlines in September when he made a comment in parliament regarding Mrs Dalton, saying "he (LC presiding President) should have got up and clocked her (Mrs Dalton)."
"For 22 years as a police officer I stood up to protect women from threats of violence, intimidation and mistreatment," Mr Donato said on Monday.
"I'm a man of integrity; I will never compromise my principles. I'll always call out wrong-doing, and stand up for what is right - no matter who it involves."
Mr Donato described the future of his former party as "very bleak" and added that being an independent afforded him new opportunities within government.
"I can just focus solely on Orange and achieving what's in the best interest of Orange," he said.
"Either way, I think it will be a minority government. I don't know who will form government but I think it will be a minority government. So being on the crossbench and being an independent puts you on a certain position of influence."
Mr Donato was unsure how this decision would impact him in the polls come the March election.
"Ultimately, I've got to do what I think's right and this is the right decision," he added.
"That's a question for the voters come March. I just have to stick true to my personal beliefs and integrity and credibility and make the right decision that's right for me."
With the word 'teal' garnering a lot of intrigue in the lead-up to May's federal election, Mr Donato was quizzed on his thoughts on the movement.
"I don't think I'll be a teal independent," he said with a slight chuckle.
"I'm here for Orange, I think I've demonstrated that over the last six-and-a-bit years. Whether it's been local issues like health or education or housing or helping our farmers or making sure our community doesn't miss out on its fair share. I'll just keep that style continuing.
"Nothing changes from my perspective of how I advocate issues and try and get outcomes for our communities."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
