Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Wednesday, Carla was at the Art Society Christmas Party held at The Senior Citizens Centre.
On Friday, Jude went along to the Glenroi Christmas Spectacular.
On Saturday, Jude went out to Gosling Creek where the Sandy Ostini Colour Triathlon was being held to remember Sandy Ostini, and to raise money for the Cancer Council.
Jude also went along to the Orange Community Christmas Carols, held at the Civic Centre North Court on Saturday.
