Farm contractor and Molong Magpies flanker Stuart Hobbs raised $143,600 for flood-hit town

By Emily Gobourg
Updated December 13 2022 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
Stuart "Hobbsy" Hobbs launched an online auction to Rebuild Molong, pulling in six figures for the town's flood-impacted community facikities. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

Top-of-the-herd embryo packages, high-quality stud bull semen, and some of the finest Kelpie bloodlines ... all up for grabs.

