Busting to do it since the peak pandemic days, the time has almost arrived for the inaugural School's Out for Summer gig to finally make its mark.
An idea of Daniel Mortimer's and curated by Arts Out West's Patrick Coomey, the pair have teamed together to launch the big gig at the Mortimers Wines venue this Friday, December 16.
But don't let the title fool you into thinking it's an exclusive "teachers-only" event, as the gig's name was chosen to place emphasis on anyone wrapping up a long year, and ready to let their hair down.
So, this essentially covers everyone.
"It's definitely a long and tough gig being a teacher and I'll always have a special spot for them," Mr Mortimer said, himself a former PE teacher at Anson Street School.
"School's Out for Summer is more of an end-of-year party though where everyone's welcome, it just happens to coincide with the end of the school calendar year.
"Our cellar door's also an old school house, so the theme just fit really well to throw a bit of a shindig where absolutely anyone who has had a big year at work can have a night to themselves and just celebrate."
An eclectic line-up of local artists is getting ready for the evening, which includes a mash of genres across the board to suit everyone.
With doors opening from 4.30pm, Josie Laver will launch the night from 5pm with a sound that Mr Coomey says will allow people to settle in to the venue, get their breath back after a big work day, and get people "in the mood" for chilling out.
Followed by hip hop duo Riley & Ah-See to "connect with audiences", the pair will then allow Jaffer to take the stage and do their "funk and soul thing".
"We've programmed it so people can get there after they've 'broken out of the school yard' for the last time of the year so to speak," Mr Coomey said.
"Some of these local artists have worked together before as well, so who knows what cool stuff could happen or be taken up a notch when it's party mode.
"We also wanted the line-up to have that different blend of sounds, because we didn't want people to feel locked into one thing.
With Robbie Mortimer and his band to close out the night, Mr Coomey says the gig ending with the local star with be a "nice, big finish for the year".
An event supported by ArtsOutWest's Live & Kicking program, tickets are $10 a head and are available online under the events tab via the Mortimers Wines website.
This is an 18-years-and-over event with a 9:30pm finish time.
