A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Great Western Highway at Jenolan Caves Road near Hartley, NSW Police has confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.40pm on Sunday, December 11, after a white Mitsubishi sedan and black Toyota Prado car collided.
The female passenger of the Mitsubishi sedan was treated at the scene by paramedics but could not be revived.
The driver of the sedan, a male, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The occupants of the Toyota, a woman and three children, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstance surrounding the incident.
Traffic is currently being diverted via the Darling Causeway and drivers are being urged to exercise caution.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
