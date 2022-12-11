Fitness was tested in the most recent Orange Water Polo round.
Open teams played multiple games last Thursday as they tried to spend as much time in the water in the lead up to the Christmas break.
Jets survived the biggest test of the night. They had to use the same seven players with no substitutes, in back-to-back games.
Jet Cobras, in their first clash, were able to topple Platypus Silver 10-4.
Cobras flew out of the gates with four goals in the opening period - two each to Brett Wells and Kolby McMahon.
Platypus Silver were consistent in scoring a goal in each quarter, but simply couldn't match the attacking strength of Cobras.
Wells had four goals for Cobras by the end of the first half which helped his side to a 6-2 lead.
McMahon added another two to his tally in the third period, and goals to Gav Pilossof and Marja Simpson handed Cobras a strong victory.
Benny Watt showed off his usual attacking flair to bag three of Platypus Silver's goals, while Xanthe Locke nailed a single.
The same seven Jets players then backed up as Jet Turtles to take on the might of the Goal Diggers.
Both teams struggled to get the upper hand but Jet Turtles were able to scrape home with a 3-2 victory.
It was the first quarter and the subsequent defence that pushed the Turtles to the win.
McMahon opened the scoring for the Turtles and this was followed by a goal from Wells for the team to be up 2-0.
Goal Diggers hit back in the second quarter through Alicia Smith, while at the same time holding the Turtles scoreless.
The power of Lochie Pettiford gave Goal Diggers another goal in the third quarter but Simpson proved she's not to be underestimated with a goal of her own to keep Turtles one ahead.
The two sides wrestled through the final quarter, but neither could break through to add to their tally, and Turtles were able to hold on for a nail-biting win.
Goal Diggers started the night with a win but had to hold off a fast-finishing Platypus Gold in the 8-6 result.
Goal Diggers were up 3-2 at half-time on the back of goals from Smith, Pettiford and Matt Fox.
They were able to push their lead out to 6-2 in the third quarter, with three unanswered goals, including two more to Pettiford and one to Xanthe Locke.
Platypus Gold had no intention of making it an easy result and lifted in the final quarter as they piled on four goals.
James Croke slammed in a double and Watt and Meg Richardson also found themselves on the scorecard.
However, the speedy Sam Martin and Pettiford were able to help Goal Diggers hold on for a two-goal victory.
Pettiford finished the match with four goals for the victors.
