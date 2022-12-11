When Cameron Laird finished on 76 not out in Cavaliers' first innings two weekends ago (December 3) there was no angst about the possibility of a century the next week.
At least not until seven days later.
"I didn't really feel nervous until Saturday morning - I thought 'yeah this is the day, I've got to bat again'," he said.
Despite the tension, Laird managed to stop the classic head noise every cricketer goes through to hit his maiden century in a brilliant performance.
With his side already ahead on first innings against Bathurst City, the first drop batsman went about his business to reach 111 before he was out to the bowling of Liam Cain.
Cavaliers then declared 5/279 before bowling out the Redbacks for 84 to claim another outright victory.
Having gone close in the 90s early in his first grade career, Laird was delighted to have finally got the monkey off his back.
"It was pretty cool, it's a good feeling to score some runs and contribute to a good win," he said.
With the 2022/23 season being Laird's third in first grade, the talented batsman tallied two half-centuries before bludgeoning Saturday's hundred.
Along with feeling comfortable in the arena, Laird believes healthy competition in the lower grades has helped him reach such solid form.
"It (having three seasons) helps to settle the nerves really, we've got a pretty strong seconds side too so if I'm not scoring runs they'll take my spot and that makes it competitive," he said.
While Laird's form has been sensational for Cavaliers, there's one man in his side who's in a similar rich vein of form.
Team-mate Bailey Ferguson last week managed to score his second hundred in two weeks, with the two combining for a 192-run partnership to dent any hope Bathurst City had when Cavaliers were 2-35 early.
"It's pretty crazy to watch to be honest," Laird said.
"Watching him come in second rock just punch one over cover for four or six is pretty crazy.
"Last week we lost a couple quick wickets and Baz just came out and went bang, bang, bang and scored a hundred.
"I think he just approaches each game with the same mentality, he backs himself to score a lot of runs and he does that so it works for him - he's in form at the moment and hopefully it can stay that way."
With Saturday's victory, Cavaliers have now won four in a row after washouts ruined its first three opening numbers.
Laird said his side's success can simply be attributed to a strong club culture and work ethic.
"It's just training in numbers, everyone is getting to training, if they can't, they can't, but there's a lot coming and the vibe is just pretty good at the moment," he said.
"Obviously a few wins is pretty good to start the season, we've played a few years together and just gel really well as a team and it's pretty sick to be part of."
To go with that, the desire to make up for a grand final loss to St Pat's last season is also driving them to success.
"Yeah last year was pretty disappointing, particularly to lose Bonnor Cup as well as first grade, that stung, that hurt but it built our side and made us more hungrier than ever this year to go one better," Laird said.
"There's still a lot of cricket to be played between then and finals time, we just need to keep doing what we're doing and hopefully we go close again or go one better."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
