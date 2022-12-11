The weather certainly put on a show for Orange residents as they gathered for Christmas carols at the Civic Centre North Court.
The skies were clear and a nice breeze present for the annual event as people gathered to spread the festive joy.
The crowd was treated to performances from the Orange Regional Conservatorium, Orange Pipe Band and Orange Brass Band just to name a few.
The Wula Gurray Indigenous Choir was also in action as was Colour City Dance, who put on an impressive routine.
Minister Bob Cameron of the St Barnabas Anglican Church led the prayer and delivered a message for the festive season.
Here is a selection of our best pictures from the evening.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
