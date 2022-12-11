Central Western Daily
Orange venue Factory Espresso lands comedian and Masked Singer star Dave Hughes for one night only

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 11 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 5:10pm
Comedian Dave Hughes will be taking to the stage at Factory Espresso on Wednesaday, December 14.

Persistence and patience has finally paid off for Factory Espresso owner Nick Gleeson after securing the services of comedian Dave Hughes.

