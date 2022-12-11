Persistence and patience has finally paid off for Factory Espresso owner Nick Gleeson after securing the services of comedian Dave Hughes.
'Hughsey', as he is more commonly known, will be performing two shows on the night of Wednesday, December14, at Factory Espresso.
Mr Gleeson said it had been a year in the making to get him west and that Orange's reputation had played a big role.
"He's one of the biggest comedians in the country so we are thrilled to have him in Orange," he told the Daily.
"It was definitely about persistence. We first contacted him in November 2021 after [comedy partner] Anthony 'Lehmo' Lehmann did a show here.
"Its not just us it's the audience that turns up. Orange is renowned for having a great comedic audience.
"Comedians get down from the stage and go 'wow' and of course they talk to each other."
Mr Gleeson said it was a rare opportunity to see the award-winning comedian, who has regular radio and TV commitments, in action.
"I don't want to ruin his bad boy reputation but he is a pleasure to deal with," he said.
"We have three-quarters of tickets sold out so there's still a few more. It took 12 months to get him pinned down so I don't know when he will come back, if ever.
"He doesn't actually need this gig so we are very grateful. He is literally flying in on the day and flying out in the morning."
It's the culmination of a five-year journey for Factory who have been running comedy nights since 2017.
Mr Gleeson said they had some exciting names booked in the new year as the close in on a century of shows.
"We have done 95 shows 75 comedians since 2017," he said.
"It's just is something that compliments the cafe business. After Hughsey we have Tony Martin and Geraldine Hickey on Friday."
The first show will be held at 8pm and the second at 10pm with both running for an hour.
To book tickets you can head to https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=997440& or https://www.factoryespresso.com.au/
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
