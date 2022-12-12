There's a world of difference between Carcoar and the United Arab Emirates but Kelly and Paolo Picarazzi won't be changing a thing when they head there next year.
The Picarazzis own Carcoar's Antica Australis, a locanda (inn) specialising in traditional Italian food using local produce.
Antica is far from your typical eatery however, they incorporate storytelling and history into the dishes they create, giving a whole new meaning the the phrase "you are what you eat."
Chef Paolo hails from Ciociaria, an ancient part of central Italy that predates even the Romans, and the menu at Antica is littered with memories of his homeland.
Having opened in March 2020 it came as a surprise when they were invited to present at the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival in February.
Held in the abandoned 16th century pearling village of Al Jazirat Al Hamra in the United Arab Emirates, the festival brings together cuisines from all over the world.
Ms Picarazzi said the invite came out of the blue and that the festival's emphasis on sustainability was a major drawcard.
"The festival is part of the Al Qasimi Foundation that is headed by an Australian lady and she's been to Antica twice, once last year and then again in July just to make sure we were still alive after the pandemic," she explained.
"Then she invited us to attend and present as part of the festival. It totally blew us away. It's the opportunity of a lifetime.
"We're in a little village in Australia in the middle of nowhere and where we will hold our pop up over there is in an abandoned 16th century pearling village.
"They like the context of what we've been doing at Antica which is bringing a village to life through destination dining."
For Kelly and Paolo, sticking true to their philosophy will be key, resulting in some pretty interesting dishes utilising local produce such as dates, saffron and camel milk.
"Paolo is from a hidden region in central Italy called Ciociaria and so the dishes he presents at Antica are sometime hundreds or thousands years old," she said.
"He is going to create one of the really ancient dishes, Agnello alla Romana, which is lamb with anchovies. It's an ancient Roman dish and we are going to use Australian lamb for it.
"He is also going to create a pistachio and date risotto and then for dessert make a camel milk pudding infused with saffron and lavender."
"It's a diffusion of Italian, Arabic and a bit of Australian," Mr Picarazzi added.
"It's so important for us to use local produce even when we go over there."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.