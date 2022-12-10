He has represented Western Zone before but now Hugh Sienkiewicz is hoping he can be part of an NSW Country Colts-winning side.
Coached by Garth Dean, Western's Colts side will be looking to go one better this season at the NSW Country tournament at Queanbeyan after finishing second last year only by net run rate.
Sienkiewicz is one of several players from Dubbo who has been named in the side along with Anthony Atlee, Parth Bassi, Fletcher Hyde, Lachlan Rummans and Ted Murray.
Ahead of their first game on Monday against ACT, the South Dubbo all-rounder believes the squad has the ability to take out this season's competition.
"We have been missing Blake Kreuzberger over the last couple of years which I think is a missing link for us," he said.
With five players from Dubbo, Condobolin's Ryan Goodsell and Riley Keen have also been selected as has Tyson Deebank.
For Keen, it will be a welcome return to Western after the speedster moved to Sydney for his schooling and was recently named in the under 17 NSW Country side along with West Wyalong's Harry Roscarel for the upcoming National Championships in Hobart.
Along with other players from around the region, the core of the squad come through the Western pathways together.
Sienkiewicz admitted the squad is fairly close and he believes their bond is something which makes them dangerous.
"We have, we all get along and all know each other pretty well which is a big part of it," he said.
Speaking in the past, Dean is hoping the side can have a bit of luck across the week.
"We will just see how we go, you've never know with these kinds of carnivals," he said.
"You just need things to go your way, last year on paper was the best team we've had for 15 years but we still couldn't get it done.
"You still need that little bit of luck, a bad hour of cricket in that week can ruin your carnival."
The bulk of the 2021/22 squad has moved on due to being too old with only Atlee remaining from last season.
Western talents like Tom Coady, Angus Parsons and Mikey McNamara have all moved on to bigger things in the likes of Sydney and the ACT while the promising Cooper Brien looks to be another from the side who will move away from home.
Western will play their first match on Monday against ACT.
