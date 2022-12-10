A week we'll not forget in a hurry

Heartbreak at Glenroi late on Monday night and the wide-spread, multi-agency search for Esther Wallace ... it's certainly been one of the bigger weeks of 2022 across Orange.
The curious case of Ms Wallace's disappearance has continued to intrigue far and wide as the days missing in rugged Mount Canobolas bushland continue to mount.
Ms Wallace went missing in the early hours on November 30 and it's now December 11 and NSW Police have been battling the dense scrub across some of Orange's highest ground in a bid to uncover any clue they can hoping to find her.
They've managed to find a couple of items believed to be able to help in that pursuit, confirming so on Friday, but the outcome continues to remain grim given we're now over 10 days into the search.
That heartbreak was made all the more real when we brought you an interview with Ms Wallace's son, Tyrone Stewart, who called for his mum to come home earlier this week.
"My family is in shock and they don't know what's going on ... she has a heart of gold and by now she would have contacted us," Mr Stewart said.
That story with Mr Stewart was picked up nationally.
And we've had a team of reporters keeping their fingers on the pulse aiming to bring you the latest developments in the search all week.
It was the same case on Monday night, too.
I was sitting at home on Monday night when I got a message pointing towards a fire at Glenroi Heights Public School.
The message included a picture of what looked like one of the larger buildings on school grounds fully engulfed in flames. It was the school's administration and library building.
It was just after 11pm, and I was in the car heading towards the scene. Another of our reporters beat me there, and he said the fire was incredibly intense.
Multiple crews were needed to get on top of the fire and, crucially, minimise its impact on surrounding buildings.
That goal was achieved, which is a credit to the firies on the ground that night. But the devastation is still very real.
And although the emotion is raw in that community it hasn't taken long for the leaders at Glenroi to channel that emotion into something really position.
On Friday, the school still managed to stage the Christmas Spectacular despite losing almost everything earlier in the week.
The building will begin to come down before the year is out, and Glenroi's focus will shift to the rebuild, which will be monumental.
We'll endeavour to take you inside every step of the way too, as we've done this week, and all through 2022.
