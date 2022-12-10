The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers' party could begin to unravel leading into the March state election after its maligned leader Robert Borsak survived a leadership challenge, of sorts, on the weekend.
Mr Borsak, the SFF head and a Member of the Legislative Council, survived a vote to replace him at the party's annual general meeting at Singleton on Saturday.
Mr Borsak was placed under pressure to retain the leadership of the party following what some members of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party called "inappropriate" comments directed at former member Helen Dalton.
Orange MP Phil Donato and fellow SFF members Roy Butler and Mark Banasiak became fed up after comments Mr Borsak made in parliament earlier this year when he suggested his former colleague Ms Dalton should be "clocked".
Mr Borsak was facing a challenge to his leadership from Barwon MP Butler. It's believed Mr Donato and Mr Banasiak were backing him to take over.
However, it's understood concessions were made by Mr Borsak to ward off the challenge from Mr Butler.
It was an inappropriate comment.- Phil Donato in November in reference to SFF leader Rob Borsak's comment about Helen Dalton
But some members of the party aren't happy.
Mr Donato has told the ABC he'll make a decision on whether or not he'll continue to represent the party this week. Mr Donato won the seat of Orange as a member of the SFF in the 2016 byelection, becoming the party's first representative in the lower house.
While Mr Butler has said he'll likely stick with the party, for now.
At the time, the Member for Orange said the comments made were "not what we represent, not what we think".
"It was an inappropriate comment and I think to date, Robert has not withdrawn or apologised," Mr Donato said.
"I don't think he saw it as a problem - he said, 'It's not in Hansard'."
Hansard is the official daily transcript of parliament.
"I was quite blunt. I said, 'Robert, it doesn't matter if it's not in Hansard'," Mr Donato continued.
"There's footage, hearing audibly, quite clearly, your voice saying that."
Mr Donato said the trio had made it clear the comments were unacceptable.
"It's not a pleasant conversation to have," Mr Donato said.
"It's very difficult. It's awkward. It's uncomfortable, but it needed to be had."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.