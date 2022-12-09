Street fighting outside an Orange high school led to the arrest of five children on Friday.
Police were called to an alleged assault on Wakeford Street in the town's east at about 1.30pm.
Five youths were arrested on the scene. Three have since been released, pending further investigations.
The nearby Canobolas Rural Technology High mandated all students and staff remain in classrooms a short time later.
Social media reports of mayhem on site appear to be overblown. Classes returned to normal 15 minutes later.
The lockdown was a precautionary measure. No fighting is believed to have occurred within the school grounds.
Further details on the nature of the assault were not immediately available.
Police say inquiries are continuing.
