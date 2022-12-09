Central Western Daily

Five arrested following brawl outside Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 9 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 6:24pm
The brawl broke out on Wakeford Street, near Canobolas Rural Technology High in Orange.

Street fighting outside an Orange high school led to the arrest of five children on Friday.

