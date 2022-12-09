Thirteen heart-warming photos from Glenroi Public's Christmas Spectacular

The show must go on.
Those words were never truer than on Friday as students from Glenroi Heights Public School put on their Christmas Spectacular less than a week after a fire destroyed their administration building and library.
Glenroi Public principal Tegan Davis said it was a "fantastic event" for students, staff and parents.
"I am extremely proud of our school community for their attendance today," she said.
"Seeing the students smiles and laughter while they sung was brilliant for everyone.
"I want to extend my gratitude to the Orange community for the tremendous support."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
