Demolition works on Glenroi Public building destroyed by fire 'will start soon'

Demolition works on a building destroyed by fire at Glenroi Heights Public School will soon begin, according to the Department of Education (DET).
A statement released Friday afternoon said that investigations by authorities were still ongoing and School Infrastructure NSW (SINSW) would be assisting with these investigations as needed.
NSW Police also confirmed that there had been no arrests made in relation to the fire, although did not say if it had been determined that the blaze was lit deliberately.
"SINSW continues to work closely with Glenroi Heights Public School and is following all expert advice from engineers and hygienists as we prioritise the safe and efficient return of staff and students to face to face onsite teaching and learning," the statement read.
"SINSW engaged a qualified contractor to complete essential make safe works to address any structural issues during the week. However, due to ongoing concerns about the structural integrity of the administration building, Glenroi Heights Public School will remain closed to all staff and students until Thursday, December 15."
It added that on December 15 would be when onsite face to face teaching and learning would resume.
The school is currently investigating potential areas for the relocation of the administration building until necessary works can start.
As for the demolition itself, the DET statement said that due to the "extensive damage" caused by the fire on Monday night, works to demolish and remove the upper level of the administration building would soon start.
"This will involve working with asbestos containing material," the message read.
"The area has been cordoned off and separated by a temporary fence. A foam spray has been used to hold any potential friable asbestos material in place. Safety measures and air monitoring will be put in place before works start.
"Work will be done in accordance with SafeWork NSW regulations and the NSW Department of Education's Asbestos Management Plan. All work will be completed by licensed and accredited asbestos contractors, and monitored by occupational hygienists in strict accordance with all applicable legislation, regulations, policies and guidelines.
"The health and wellbeing our staff, students and the community is our highest priority."
The DET thanked people for their patience and support during this period and commended commend staff for their understanding.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
