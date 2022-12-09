Central Western Daily

Demolition works on Glenroi Public building destroyed by fire 'will start soon'

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 3:30pm
Demolition works on a building destroyed by fire at Glenroi Heights Public School will soon begin, according to the Department of Education (DET).

