New Australian Christmas music to add to your 2022 festive playlist

Aussie music legend Jimmy Barnes has made his first ever Christmas album, joining a slew of other Aussies tackling the silly season with songs. Picture by Jesse Lizotte.

If the traditional tunes and Christmas classics of snow and sleigh bells are no longer bringing you joy, it might be time to take swing into something a little hotter this year.

For something a little more suited to the sweltering Aussie heat - for my sanity as well as yours - I dived into the selection of the latest music from Aussie artists, to see if they have what it takes to serenade serenity back into our silly season.

Jimmy Barnes

For the first time in his extensive musical career, Barnsey has released the album 'Blue Christmas' specifically for the silly season.

And while mums around this Great Southern Land will rejoice at having an excuse to add the chiseled muso to their earbuds, there's something to touch everyone's soul.



The title track, released as the first single, is Jimmy's take on the iconic Elvis Presley song, while the album itself sees Jimmy put his mark on a set of classic carols: 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', to 'Silent Night' and 'Little Drummer Boy'.



"One of the greatest surprises I ever got from our children was when they all snuck away into the garage and secretly recorded themselves singing carols for me," Jimmy said.



"That recording had me weeping like a baby. It was the most beautiful gift I ever got."



This album is his gift back to the kids, the grandkids and "everyone out there who just wants to sit and sing with their family on Christmas".



Darren Coggan



Something must be in the air to make renowned Aussies record their first Christmas tunes. Darren Coggan is also releasing his first ever Christmas single and mini EP, 'This Christmas'.

With this album, Coggan aims to harnesses all the whimsical magic of an Australian Christmas.

As a fun fact, 'This Christmas' has actually been played in his own household for several years.



With his children now adults, he said it was time to share the song with everyone else, too.

Lucie Tiger



Staying with the country vibes, Lucie Tiger's single 'Christmas in the South' creates a smooth mix of hope and nostalgia, to be taken with a long swig of ice-cold beer on the verandah.

Lucie took up her pen to write the song during the pandemic, finding herself anxious for happier times with family and friends, wanting to "hug her Mama".

Vika and Linda

This Melbourne-based group have released their new album 'Gee Wizz, It's Christmas', with the single 'Christmas All Over Again' sure to be the new favourite in your festive playlist.

If you want to put your dancing shoes on and add some Aussie flavour to your Xmas playlist, this single will do it.

The song list is filled with their festive favourites, like contemporary Christmas classics by the Ramones, Slade, Wizzard and Queen.

"We just wanted to make a Christmas record you could dance to... while you're cooking lunch on Christmas Day," Vika said.

Angus Gill and Melinda Schneider

It's the team-up of the season, set to get your tinsel in a tizzy.

Angus Gill and Melinda Schneider have joined forces to create 'Don't get your tinsel in a tangle'.

As catchy as its title, this tune will sure to be a staple in your musical stocking.

