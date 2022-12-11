If the traditional tunes and Christmas classics of snow and sleigh bells are no longer bringing you joy, it might be time to take swing into something a little hotter this year.
For something a little more suited to the sweltering Aussie heat - for my sanity as well as yours - I dived into the selection of the latest music from Aussie artists, to see if they have what it takes to serenade serenity back into our silly season.
For the first time in his extensive musical career, Barnsey has released the album 'Blue Christmas' specifically for the silly season.
And while mums around this Great Southern Land will rejoice at having an excuse to add the chiseled muso to their earbuds, there's something to touch everyone's soul.
The title track, released as the first single, is Jimmy's take on the iconic Elvis Presley song, while the album itself sees Jimmy put his mark on a set of classic carols: 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', to 'Silent Night' and 'Little Drummer Boy'.
"One of the greatest surprises I ever got from our children was when they all snuck away into the garage and secretly recorded themselves singing carols for me," Jimmy said.
"That recording had me weeping like a baby. It was the most beautiful gift I ever got."
This album is his gift back to the kids, the grandkids and "everyone out there who just wants to sit and sing with their family on Christmas".
Something must be in the air to make renowned Aussies record their first Christmas tunes. Darren Coggan is also releasing his first ever Christmas single and mini EP, 'This Christmas'.
With this album, Coggan aims to harnesses all the whimsical magic of an Australian Christmas.
As a fun fact, 'This Christmas' has actually been played in his own household for several years.
With his children now adults, he said it was time to share the song with everyone else, too.
Staying with the country vibes, Lucie Tiger's single 'Christmas in the South' creates a smooth mix of hope and nostalgia, to be taken with a long swig of ice-cold beer on the verandah.
Lucie took up her pen to write the song during the pandemic, finding herself anxious for happier times with family and friends, wanting to "hug her Mama".
This Melbourne-based group have released their new album 'Gee Wizz, It's Christmas', with the single 'Christmas All Over Again' sure to be the new favourite in your festive playlist.
If you want to put your dancing shoes on and add some Aussie flavour to your Xmas playlist, this single will do it.
The song list is filled with their festive favourites, like contemporary Christmas classics by the Ramones, Slade, Wizzard and Queen.
"We just wanted to make a Christmas record you could dance to... while you're cooking lunch on Christmas Day," Vika said.
It's the team-up of the season, set to get your tinsel in a tizzy.
Angus Gill and Melinda Schneider have joined forces to create 'Don't get your tinsel in a tangle'.
As catchy as its title, this tune will sure to be a staple in your musical stocking.
"It's a song I wrote with my buddies Bill Diluigi and Kirsti Manna ... Can't wait to share it with you!" Angus said.
Do you ever struggle to think of the perfect gift? Wake up in the middle of the night stressing about what to buy that special someone?
We've all been there, and I'm sure we'll be there again. When it comes to gift buying at Christmas, there are those who love it and those who dread it. What if there was a place, a magical location, that would solve all of your gift-buying needs? Well, look no further than your local bookshop.
Sarria Butler, a bookseller who has worked in bookshops on opposite sides of the country and the United Kingdom, assured us reading is not only popular, but books are thriving.
"People have been reading a lot more. I think COVID has had a positive impact on it," she said. "We all needed a bit of escapism during the peak of the pandemic, and reading offered the solace a lot of people craved. I had so many customers state they hadn't read a whole book since high school and they're really enjoying it now."
Sarria started her bookselling career when she was 19 at Dillons Bookshop in South Australia. A locally owned, independent store, it was the pathway to what began Sarria's passion for selling books to children. The store has now expanded its children's section into a large, diverse, and extremely welcoming space for kids to enjoy.
"My love for children's books was fostered in what was, in comparison to now, quite a small section," she said. "Talking to parents and kids about books, giving recommendations - that's my favourite thing about the job. Getting kids excited about reading and giddy for another makes my heart sing. They're so eager for a new story, a new adventure. I guess that's why I love working in the book industry. Because really, we don't work in books; we work in stories."
Sarria then moved to London and worked at Waterstones Clapham Junction before moving back to Adelaide to continue working at Dillons. Now at 27, she's in Perth and has been working happily at Boffins Books. She's been in the industry for a long time, and it's safe to say that when it comes to recommendations, she knows what she's talking about.
When it comes to non-fiction, Sarria said there were some stand-out biographies, including My Dream Time by Ash Barty, Australia According to Hoges by Paul Hogan, I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jenette McCurdy, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama, Now Now, Not Ever by Julia Gillard and A Village in the Third Reich by Julie Boyd.
For fiction, she said some popular books were Cormac McCarthy's Stellar Maris, Jane Harper's Exiles, S.J. Bennett's Murder Most Royal, Colleen Hoover's It Starts With Us, Patricia Cornwell's Autopsy, and Claire Keegan's Small Things Like These.
Drumroll, please, for children's recommendations. Sarria recommended Tim Flannery's Creepy Crawly Critters, Jackie French's Diary of a Rescued Wombat, and Keeper of the Lot Cities book 9 Stellarlune. "The one I'm most excited for is The Bookseller's Apprentice by Amelia Mellor - a prequel to The Grandest Bookshop in the World, which was an Australian wide best-seller," Sarria said.
Exciting young adult titles included a beautiful hardcover edition of Red White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston; Booked by Kwame Alexander, a graphic novel for all soccer obsessed kids; Gleanings by Neal Shusterman, an exciting collection of story from the Arc of a Scythe trilogy; Pride and Predemitation by Tirzah Price, a murder mystery makeover of the classic Pride and Prejudice which is perfect for fans of Stalking Jack the Ripper; and The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters is the perfect thriller to wrap up the list.
With these recommendations under your belt, you're now ready to take Christmas by storm.