When the history books are written for the 2022 NSW Touch Football State Cup, the author will be bringing the thunder to represent a truly dominant association.
After rain and COVID affected last year's State Cup in Port Macquarie, Orange Thunder players were finally able to show the state what they're made of.
In the under 20s women's division, Orange was defending its title from two years ago while the men were fueled by retribution after finishing runner-ups.
With such a successful system, the pressure was evident, but the colour city's best proved they could handle it with both sides crowned champions.
"We had pretty high expectations for both teams but to come away with a double championship definitely exceeded any of our expectations," representative director Joel Begnall said.
Both sides campaigns were undefeated runs as the men's team defeated Hills Hornets 9-7 with Ben Blimka awarded player of the match.
Begnall said the side, at its best, was simply too much to handle for any opposition.
"The boys were really well drilled, their effort and intensity in all games really stood out and no team could match it when they turned it on," he said.
In the women's grand final, the match went right down to the wire.
The Thunder ended up 8-6 winners against Manly Sea Eagles in a drop off. Caitlin Prestwidge was player of the match.
"I'd put their win down to a bit of determination on that third day," Begnall said.
"The girls were running on fumes but managed to dip deep and find that extra bit to get the job done."
While one win would've been enough to classify the Cup as a success for Orange, the double championship status cemented the association's status as one of the strongest in NSW.
For Begnall, it was a delight to see the association's pathway system pay dividends.
"These 20s teams are products of our junior program and a lot of come out of that pretty successfully," he said.
Moving forward the women's Thunder side should be able to maintain a similar line-up in the next State Cup with Begnall hoping to 'keep the same nucleus' of his women's side while a lot of the boys will move into the men's opens division.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
