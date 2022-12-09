Central Western Daily
Orange Thunder crowned champions in both men's and women's under 20s divisions at NSW State Cup

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 1:54pm
Orange Thunder's under 20s women's team. Picture supplied

When the history books are written for the 2022 NSW Touch Football State Cup, the author will be bringing the thunder to represent a truly dominant association.

