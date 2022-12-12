Many will go an entire lifetime without opening up about their mental health.
But for 16-year-old Matika Fraser, showing that vulnerability actually came "kind of easy."
The teenager has not only spoken out about some of the demons she has faced during her short-lived life, she has put it all down on paper for the world to see.
Orange City Council through youth services published a book titled 'A sickness I am overcoming' which was written by Matika during the past 12 months as part of her Duke of Edinburgh program.
"It's mainly about toxic relationships and eating disorders," the youngster said when asked what the book was about.
"I know there's so many young people that are struggling with mental health and don't know what to do, so I'd rather let them know that hey, you can reach out."
Katrina Hausia is the council's youth development officer and the pair used to go on walks with each other. That was where the idea of writing a book first came about for Matika.
"I ended up going home one afternoon and thought 'you know what, I'm going to start writing a book'," the teenager added.
"After I started writing, I showed Katrina what I'd done and from there it went on to publishers and got looked at, so I continued writing. It's about how I've overcome certain situations and how to help people out."
The book includes chapters on everything from parental advice to Matika's own sporting life with Orange United.
Ms Hausia couldn't hide her delight at seeing Matika grow so much in so little time.
"I am very proud of Matika watching her go from a very withdrawn and sad person, to now a happy, confident young woman," she said.
"Let's face it, 12 months ago there was no way she would have been talking to the media."
A free book launch at 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 13 at the Orange City Library will take place as a result of its publication.
"It's nice to see her confidence and I just can't wait to see her stand up and read parts of her book at the launch," Ms Hausia added.
"It has been great to watch her come through the other side of her journey."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
