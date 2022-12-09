Attend any Orange Runners Club event, and you're met with a community-oriented, family-friendly environment where every competitor is equally valued.
At the forefront of that culture is the Curran family, with a strong desire to keep improving their results in the sport.
For sisters Isobel and Lacey, their love for running started at this year's Orange Running Festival in March.
"I had done cross country and then did the festival," Isobel said.
Competing at the event, both girls were in the five kilometre category, putting their best foot forward.
Isobel finished the race in 21 minutes while Lacey did it in 26 minutes.
For them, running around Gosling Creek and Forest Road in their rookie effort was certainly a challenge.
"It was hard," they said.
"Because it was up hill and our first time."
But the girls have been determined to improve.
Remarkably, Isobel has knocked eight minutes off her previous five kilometre time while Lacey is now three minutes ahead of her run in March.
While the girls weren't too sure why they've improved so much, their mother Jessica offered a possible reason.
"From joining Orange Runners Club and running a few times each week," she said.
The family completes its runs every Wednesday and Saturday while Isobel also runs every day at school around the oval during recess.
For both girls, their favourite part about running and joining the club can be put down to a need for speed.
"I like trying to get a personal best," Isobel said.
Lacey: "I'm not too sure, just like running and trying to beat people."
On Sunday (December 4), the club held one of its popular events with a relay.
The two Curran girls were some of the star performers with Lacey, in combination with Samantha Pluymers, one of the fastest teams in the handicap result.
Isobel was the winner in general relay event, taking out fastest team with Jack Daintith with a time of 20:44.
She was also the fastest runner for the female category, finishing in 11:15.
Both Isobel and Lacey will be competing in the Orange Running Festival again next year which will be held on March 4 and 5.
Anyone wishing to enter can do so at www.orangerunningfestival.com.au.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
