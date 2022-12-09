Just a few days after what should have been a night full of memories for Harry Greenhalgh, his mum will be looking to help others who have had to deal with the heartbreak of losing a child.
Harry, 13, was killed in a water-skiing accident on New Year's Day in 2020. Since then, his mother Tammy Greenhalgh has turned her grief into a tool to aid others around Orange and the Central West.
That will continue this Sunday, when she and fellow organiser Donna Stedman host the Orange chapter of The Compassionate Friends' (TCF) inaugural world candle lighting event at Elephant Park.
"It's a difficult time," Mrs Greenhalgh said of the aftermath following a child's death.
"The best way to describe it is like a funeral. Everyone comes for the wake and then they go back to their normal lives, so it gets forgotten a little bit.
"Unless you've really been in that situation, it's really hard to understand exactly what it is."
TCF is a not-for-profit organisation which provides peer support to bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents after the loss of a child.
The Orange chapter officially launched in June, with Mrs Greenhalgh pleased by the impact it has had so far.
"I've had calls from people in Dubbo, Bathurst that haven't had anywhere to go as well. Every second month we've been doing it on a Sunday.
"It's really providing a talking point for people to come. I find that I get more out of it talking to other people than I do a counsellor. We've had strong numbers to our meetings and there's people you didn't even know were in that position."
With Christmas just around the corner, Mrs Greenhalgh noted that even the littlest of things can bring back unwanted memories.
"Unless you've really been in that situation, it's really hard to understand exactly what it is. There's so many moments that could trigger something, even like putting up your Christmas tree," she said.
"Even now, you go out and have a good time and everyone goes home to their children and you go 'Harry's not coming home'."
But while some memories can be sad, Mrs Greenhalgh still makes it a point of emphasis to make sure her son's name lives on, something she also hopes others take away from Sunday's event.
"Harry would have been graduating year 10 on Thursday, so I rocked up with his photo and he had pictures with his mates," she said.
"This pink suit (pictured), I was walking through Dee-Jay's and the suit was on a manikin and I went 'that's your grad suit'. So we put that suit on a picture of him from his year six grad."
Asked what the one thing she hoped people took away from Sunday's event was, Mrs Greenhalgh replied: "That people say their name, that their child did exist."
Sunday's event will take place at Elephant Park on Woodward Street, starting at 5.30pm with candles to be lit at 6pm.
People are invited to bring a photo of their child to add to the display.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
