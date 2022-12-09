Central Western Daily

Tammy Greenhalgh hosting The Compassionate Friends' world candle lighting event at Elephant Park

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 10 2022 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tammy Greenhalgh had a picture done up of her son Harry from his year 6 graduation in the suit he would have worn for his year 10 graduation. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Just a few days after what should have been a night full of memories for Harry Greenhalgh, his mum will be looking to help others who have had to deal with the heartbreak of losing a child.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.