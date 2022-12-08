Central Western Daily

Money Matters, with Russell Tym | Here's some tips when it comes to investing in property

By Russell Tym
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:16am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residential property values have fallen around 10 per cent on average in the capital cities, and the pinch is being left less in places like Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Residential property values have fallen around 10 per cent on average in the capital cities. Losses have been less in the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.