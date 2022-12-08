Orange Regional Gallery's summer local artist exhibition 'Martin Coyte: Before you Know' has opened, presenting sculpture and large-scale watercolours with intense chroma.
Working in watercolour and sculpture, Martin Coyte creates abstract works at a point of transformation - teetering between control and chaos.
Emotive, expressive and, at points, tranquil, 'Before you know' invites the viewer to be immersed in intimate works that connect to everyday life.
'Before you know' draws from the common expression, "before you know it", that moment or precipice of sudden change, or in the case of Martin's work, the feeling of immediacy at the cusp - where an artwork is exciting and open to chance.
The artist aims to imbue the work with this feeling, leaving an opening for the viewer to be immersed in this state of flux.
Colour is integral to Coyte's watercolours, evoking feelings and experiences hinted in the titles. The flowing and translucent qualities of the medium enables Coyte to push the potential of colour, as he states, "with watercolour you can go into another realm with colour because of the transparency. Watercolour has that nice lightness and looseness, and the transparency can really hum."
Working with watercolour requires the artist to be responsive, as he states, "the fluid aspect brings you into the present, you are actively working with the watercolour and what is happening".
This approach requires him to work at a certain pace, the medium moving quickly across the paper, dancing a fine line between remaining open or being overworked.
For Coyte, watercolour opens his compositions up, as he states "the aspect of chance makes the work alive. For me a painting has to have that presence".
With energy, intensity and expression, Coyte's work draws us in to an alternate inner world where intuition and emotion provide an immediate sense of recognition and meaning that affects us, before we know it.
'Martin Coyte: Before you know' runs until January 29, 2023 and is open daily from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.