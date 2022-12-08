Central Western Daily
At the gallery, with Lucy Stringer | What's on at the Orange Regional Gallery

By Lucy Stranger
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
Martin Coyte, Dare to dream 2022, watercolour on Arches paper, 125 x 174 cm. Picture supplied.

Orange Regional Gallery's summer local artist exhibition 'Martin Coyte: Before you Know' has opened, presenting sculpture and large-scale watercolours with intense chroma.

