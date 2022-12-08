Tuesday night's Council meeting asked councillors to vote on a motion put forward by Councillors Mel McDonell, David Mallard and Gerald Power on the future of the Gaanha-bula-Mount Canobolas mountain bike trail project.
The motion proposed that council "resolves not to put any further work toward the State Significant Development proposal to develop the Mount Canobolas mountain bike trails in light of the economic priorities and challenges facing Council in addition to the potential environmental and cultural impacts associated with the proposal".
The "economic challenges" referred to in the motion are the major projects to which Council is already committed, including the sporting precinct, conservatorium and planetarium.
An argument against Mount Canobolas SCA as a site for the mountain bike trail is that it is not good economic management to continue to pursue the project as the outcome is costly and uncertain of success due to the strict environmental and heritage constraints associated with its location.
The project will continue to face opposition from environmental groups at local, regional and state levels on the impact of bike trail on the fragile and unique ecology of the mountain.
Members of the First Nations community have also expressed concern about the likely desecration of the cultural heritage of the mountain should the trails proceed.
Despite these concerns, Council last night rejected the motion, much to the concern of local environmental groups.
Dr Andrew Rawson is president of the Canobolas Conservation Alliance, which has for a long time called upon Council to abandon the project because of its potential for environmental damage and excessive cost.
"Tuesday nights' disappointing decision to retain the Mount Canobolas Mountain bike proposal on its agenda will ensure years of costly and controversial processes that may never see a mountain bike proposal come to fruition," Dr Rawson says.
"We had hoped that Orange City Council would draw a line through this contentious and expensive proposal. Its decision will just draw out a divisive and controversial process that will inevitably divert funds and staff time away from more pressing community projects."
A more cost-effective alternative has been frequently suggested, which is locating the trails in the neighbouring pine forest where there are no environmental and heritage impacts to be considered, and cost to Council would be much less.
If the State forest option was taken, there would be no obstacles to commencement of the project, which could start without delay.
