Last Sunday's run was a run with a difference, relays were on at Waratahs.
Members who attended this morning were all put into a pool and chosen at random to be paired up for this event.
Each team member had to complete 3 laps of the course and the final winners were determined including handicaps (based on recent results) to ensure fair competition between everyone.
The overall winners of the relay event were:
The Fastest teams on the morning were:
For our usual Wednesday run 59 members attended Elephant Park completing 1, 2 or 3 laps.
Top three men were Jack Daintith 9:59, Maxwell Horne 10:54 and Phillip Thomas 11:59.
The top three women were Isobel Curran 12:19, Jessica Curran 13:50 and Claire Gates 14:11.
A very special achievement to one of our long serving members and the orange runner's club's vice president Daryl Roweth was achieved on Sunday.
Daryl has completed 1000 club runs to date, as many know he is a determined and dedicated runner, with numerous marathons, half marathons under his belt.
His knowledge and commitment to the club are admirable.
This Sunday's run is at Highland Heritage, one of Orange's many amazing wineries.
We have the privilege to enjoy a run amongst the vines, literally. The course is 2km with the choice of 1-5 laps.
