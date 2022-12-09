A 'Fun Day' has been confirmed for students and staff of Glenroi Heights Public School, following this week's devastating inferno.
Orange City Council unanimously voted to fund the event at its Tuesday night meeting, with Cr Tony Miletto spearheading the move.
"To the students, parents, and teachers after that awful fire that occurred up there ... it's a terrible thing and we're there to support them," Cr Miletto said.
A date and location for the event is yet to be determined. $1100 has been diverted for the event.
"I went up and had a look this morning ... it's pretty devastating ... that school's doing a fantastic job up there," Mayor Jason Hamling said at the meeting.
"[There are] so many programs up there. The staff do an amazing job and ... go that extra mile for the students."
With classes moved online due to the extensive damage, council also discussed strategies to ensure all students have access to digital devices.
Deputy Mayor Gerald Power said the Glenroi Community Centre is working to provide necessary resources: "I'd like to congratulate [them]."
The main administration building of Glenroi Heights Public School went up in flames about 10:30pm on Monday. Dozens of emergency workers battled for about six hours to extinguish the blaze.
"It's an excellent school and it's not just a school, it's a community. Words just don't express what that school means to us," parent Rebecca Hart told the CWD the following day.
Police say the fire was suspicious. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
