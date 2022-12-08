For Orange softball talent Ky Hurst, 2022 has been an incredibly busy year.
With COVID presenting less of an issue, there's been a sense of normality return to his career, with constant travelling all part of the process again.
Whether it's for school sport or representing Softball NSW, Hurst has been all over Australia competing.
Playing for NSW Combined Catholic Colleges resulted in him heading to Perth for the NSW All Schools Championships.
Unfortunately, a one-run deficit meant NSW CCC finished second to Queensland in a tight contest.
And while Hurst wasn't too chuffed with his performance there was plenty of accolades and probably a sense of modesty to what he achieved.
"I don't think I played too well, but I was selected in the Australian schools merit team," he said.
Along with that achievement, Hurst received the Bar Award at the NSW CCC Blues Awards night which recognises top students from all sports.
The Bar Award is one of the highest awards achievable in the representative pathway.
The acknowledgement is all part of Hurst's journey as he endeavours for further opportunities.
In January, the James Sheahan Catholic High student will travel to Perth again for the under 19s nationals tournament.
It'll be his second nationals in a year after a second placed finish for NSW in July, once again falling short against Qld.
For Hurst, the goal from the event is to tick off a boyhood ambition.
"Out of this competition they'll pick an Australian team which'll be the dream," he said.
"Ever since I was a kid I've wanted to make that team."
The nationals tournament will keep Hurst as busy as he's ever been with the state representative starting Year 12.
"My softball has been pretty successful but I'm doing year 12 right now so it's been hard juggling both but I'll get there," he said.
"I train three times a week in Blacktown, so it's hard not having those three days at school but I manage."
But if he ever needs assistance, there's a mate in Jack Besgrove that he can lean on heavily for advice.
This year Besgrove had a similar Year 12 routine, travelling up to Blacktown three times a week, missing out on the final period of school most days to train.
Hurst, watching on from training in Sydney, was more than happy to see his mate achieve a pinnacle of the sport on the international stage.
"I've been good friends with Jack since I was 11 or 12, it's been pretty good to watch him pitch so well," he said.
"I was a bit disappointed he missed out on that pitching award but he played well. We used to always go to Sydney to train together so it was pretty good to see.
"We were all jumping out of our seats and pretty happy to see Australia win."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
