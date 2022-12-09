While sports like rugby league and cricket have more recently put Orange on the map through the likes of Jack Wighton and Phoebe Litchfield, hockey has always played a special role in the city's rich history.
One of the more triumphant achievements within the sporting realm came all the way back in 1938, when a world champion national Indian hockey side took a tour of the Central West, with stops in Tamworth, Bathurst, Mudgee and, you guessed it, Orange.
Archive files taken from what was once known as the Orange Leader - before the newspaper would eventually become the Central Western Daily in 1945 - detailed the historic proceedings which led up to the monumental event.
"The Indian hockey team on an Australian tour at present will visit Orange for a match against a local team on September 7," the edition printed on August 5, 1938 read.
"The Orange Hockey Association discussed these visits to Orange at its delegates' meeting on Wednesday night.
"A dance to help defray expenses of these fixtures will be held at the Blue Room tomorrow night, for which a good programme has been planned."
A week later and the representative team from Orange was named.
The list of players included: L Pound, A Keevil, C Sadd, J Merchant, S Smith, J Luff, G Sadd, T Fisher, W Morris, A Needham, Bob Murray. The reserve players listed were J Carroll, L Titheradge, K Floyd and M Finnerty.
The August 12 article also revealed an interesting note about where the touring side would and would not travel to.
"The visiting Indian hockey players, who will visit Orange on September 7 to play a representative team here, will arrive in Sydney on September 2, but will return to their country a week later, without playing one game in the metropolis," the article read.
"The visitors are under the direction of professor Jagan Nath, the Manavadar State team's manager. As these Indians have been undefeated for several years, and are world champions, some very interesting and clever sport should be witnessed at Wade Park.
"The Orange Hockey Association appeals to the people of Orange to help entertain these men, and any assistance that can be extended to the local organisation will be greatly appreciated as heavy expenses have been incurred in bringing the team here. The Indians are to be entertained at a ball at the Strand on September 6."
So as for the question on everybody's lips...how did the game itself go?
Well, it's fair to say the scoreline reflected that of a world champion side, as Bathurst's National Advocate detailed in its September 8, 1938 edition.
"Those who witnessed the hockey match between the visiting Manavadar State Hockey team and an Orange combination this afternoon at Wade Park were treated to an exhibition of hockey as it should be played," the article read.
"The Indians won by eight goals to one, but the margin would have been greater, but for the bad, bad condition of the field which contained many potholes.
"The Indians displayed remarkable control of the ball in the forward line, their snappy and sure passing being a feature of the play.
"Recognised as the greatest right winger in the world, Shahabuddin (Shabban Shahab-ud-Din) gave an amazing display and had the crowd on its toes every time he got the ball. Another to show out was Ahmed Khan who gave a wonderful display of control and passing."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.