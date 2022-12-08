Orange woman in court for online intimidation

Online intimidation has landed an Orange woman in court for the first time.
Leonie Partridge, of Gilroy Road, sent a Facebook message to the partner of her ex-boyfriend in October, 2022.
"I'm going to smash you when I see you ... You fu**ing gronk," the 47-year-old said.
The victim reported the incident to police. Partridge was arrested at home later that day.
She was charged with intimidation and attended Orange Local Court on 24 November.
Partridge pleaded guilty and acknowledged the wrongdoing.
Magistrate David Day appeared stunned while reading a report of the incident.
However, he said the woman's clean record meant: "I think I can be confident you won't be bad again."
Leonie Partridge was hit with a 12 month Conditional Release Order, but not convicted.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.