Investigations are underway following a major police operation that brought the Great Western Highway at Bowenfels to a stand still on Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 1.30pm on December 8, a silver Mercedes plowed in between two bridges on the highway after an hours long police pursuit.
Police released a statement that advised the pursuit began after the 33-year-old male driver allegedly failed to pay for petrol at a service station around 11am on Medley Street, Gulgong.
"The service station employee immediately reported the theft to police who commenced inquiries," a police statement read.
"Shortly afterwards, officers from the Mudgee Highway Patrol noticed the Mercedes travelling along the Castlereagh Highway, Menah."
Police commenced a pursuit in Mudgee, but terminated it without making an arrest "due to safety concerns."
The pursuit recommenced after a sighting of the vehicle in Capertee.
According to the police statement, officers were able to deploy road spikes on the Great Western Highway at Lidsdale, causing the tyres to become deflated.
"The vehicle continued driving into the Farmers Creek, Lithgow, where the driver was arrested," the statement read.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and treated the man, before taking him to Lithgow Hospital, where he remained under police guard at the time of publication.
