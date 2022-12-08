It takes a lot of guts to start up your own business, let alone before you've even graduated from high school.
But that is exactly what Sienna Neilson succeeded in doing.
Having only recently graduated from Orange High School, the 17-year-old has been honing her craft of putting together picturesque grazing platters from a young age.
"My family's originally from Sydney and my sister got a job out at Heifer Station when we first moved here," she said.
"I filled in for her one day and it was just kind of my thing. I've been working there ever since 12."
Although she had the experience, it wasn't until Sienna was in year 11 that she and a friend decided to try and make a full-blown business called Olive and Co Grazings.
"We just made a Facebook page to see how it goes. We made a few examples to put out there and we sold all four of those examples that same day," she added.
"I did it all the way through year 11, every weekend and sometimes I'd have to wake up at 6am and make it in the morning to get it ready for the day, so mum and dad could leave work and drop it to the person."
"I even got called to the office at Orange High once and asked if we could do some platters for a staff meeting."
The other half of the venture eventually decided they no longer wanted to be part it, but that didn't stop Sienna.
"I was also working at IGA at the time, so I left there and focused on my own business. I had a fair few orders," she added.
"It was very scary. It was more just having to set up everything and get enough followers to have enough customers. Adding assessments and school on top and it was a bit stressful but it all becomes worth it in the end."
Although business was booming, it became harder and harder for Sienna to manage school, her continued employment at Heifer Station as well as her own business.
"It was very stressful having to reply to messages for orders during school hours," she said.
"I did find myself having to say to people 'I am still at school, I'll reply when I can'. It wasn't until the middle of year 12 that I thought I'd better slow down a bit."
Sienna decided to limit herself to only big events, such as weddings, and focus the rest of her time on school.
This proved a good choice, as she will be moving to Woolongong next year to begin life at university.
Although she has since started taking orders once again now that the HSC is done and dusted, Sienna said it was still up in the air as to whether she would look to keep things going once she made the move away from the Central West.
"I've got a few orders for around Christmas time, but it's hard trying to start it back up again."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
