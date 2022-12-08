An Orange cooper will be off the road for at least two months after pleading guilty to high-range drink driving.
Pierre Andre Jacques Marconnet, 27, of Diamond Drive fronted Orange Local Court on December 7 where he was sentenced for one count of drink driving.
The court heard that at 10.50pm on August 6, 2022, Marconnet was driving through a carpark at the intersection of Moulder Street and Lords Place when he was stopped by police for a random breath test.
Before the test Marconnet told police "I'm full of alcohol" and subsequently returned a positive reading. He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he blew 0.153, more than three times the legal limit.
He told police he had consumed two bottles of wine without any food that day.
Marconnet, who appeared without a lawyer, said he was remorseful for his actions and explained he was reliant on a car to travel to wineries in the region where he repairs barrels.
"I know I made a mistake, I didn't think about the consequences until after," he said in court.
"I am in business right now. I remake barrels. I can do it on my bike but it is complicated. I need to go to the wineries."
Magistrate David Day explained that France, where Marconnet hails from, has had similar drink driving laws to NSW for two decades.
The magistrate took into account Marconnet's completion of the traffic offenders program as well as his "candid and honest" interactions with police.
In convicting him, Magistrate Day chose to apply a lengthy community corrections order (CCO) instead of a fine to allow Marconnet to continue working.
"He's been off the road for four months already and completed the traffic offenders program," Magistrate Day said.
"He's a cooper. Important, if not essential, to the Orange wine industry.
"Because of the restriction on his ability to ply his trade, rather than fine him I'll place him on a CCO for two years."
Marconnet was disqualified from driving for two months and must hold an interlock license for two years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.