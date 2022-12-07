You would be hard-pressed to find a teenager who hits the ball as hard or as far as Luke Hunter.
That destructive style of play hasn't always served the first year Orange CYMS player well when it comes to higher honours, but this year is different.
Hunter was the lone Orange player selected in the Western Zone under 18s side set to compete at the McDonald's Country Colts carnival in Queanbeyan beginning on December 12.
"I've been fringe a couple of times and I'd played one trial game for Western in under 16s against St George's Green Shield team," Hunter said of his near misses over the years.
"That game was exciting, although I didn't quite succeed as I would have liked to. It's not too bad. All you can really do is go out there and play your best cricket and selectors will pick what they think is the best team. It's out of my control so I just focus on what I can do."
That short stint came while Hunter was experimenting as an opening bat.
"There was a little period where I played as an opener in under 16s and a bit of 17s as well," he said.
"I tried to be that aggressive opener, looking at white ball cricket, but it wasn't really for me so I went back in the middle order where I felt more comfortable and I started to score a few more runs."
Those runs certainly started to come with more frequency, with Hunter earning a call-up to Orange's Rod Hartas Trophy team towards the end of 2021, before a move from Kinross to CYMS for the 2022/23 season.
Fair to say he has already started to impress, having garnered a call-up to the green and gold's first grade side which currently sits second on the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket ladder.
"The boys at CYMS have been really good and have welcomed me to the club," he said.
"Training and playing against high quality bowling and seeing high quality batting has definitely helped me with my own game."
The Colts carnival will be a busy one for Hunter and his 12 teammates, with 50-over matches scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, with two T20 games slated to take place on the Tuesday.
As for the Western call-up itself, Hunter is hoping to just have a bit of fun and score some runs if the opportunity presents itself.
"It's definitely very exciting and a bit of a surprise too," he said of the selection.
"I thought I was an outside chance and I was lucky enough to get picked. It's a good group of blokes in the team and I'm looking forward to it."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
