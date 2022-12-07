Teenagers arrested after Summer Street Santa display destroyed

Two teenagers have been arrested after a Santa display in the middle of the city was stolen and destroyed.
Taking to Facebook to share the news, the Central West Police District thanked the community for assistance in obtaining a "speedy resolution to a recent crime."
"About 5pm on November 28, two young persons were involved in the theft of Santa display, valued at $500 from outside a store on Summer Street Orange," the post read.
"The young persons destroyed the Santa in a nearby park."
Police said that a 16-year-old girl had been issued with a Court Attendance Notice for larceny and that another person, a 14-year-old girl, was being dealt with via the Young Offenders Act.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
