From Le Mans to Mount Panorama, Graeme Crowden's love of racing has taken him all over the world and now he has been recognised for his hard work and dedication.
The Mullion Creek man was recently awarded a 30 years Supercars certificate to honour his three decades of volunteer work within the racing industry.
"I've always liked cars, much to my father's disgust when I was young," he said with a smile.
"I used to hot it up."
Having spent the first few years of his life in Tasmania, Mr Crowden moved to the Central West with his wife in 1975 following a working holiday.
While his love of cars remained, it wasn't until the early '90s when he got the chance to live out his dream of working alongside the best racers not only in Australia, but also across the world.
"I used to get Auto Action, which is a racing magazine, and I'd seen one day that they'd advertised in there for marshals," he said on how he got started with the Supercars.
"I applied and had to go do a training session down in Sydney, so I suppose it's all revolved around that since then."
It was 1991 when he first began volunteer work as a flag marshal and it didn't take long for him to impress.
Just one year after taking up the role, he took part in his first Bathurst race, an experience he still treasures to this day.
"You're there at the start of the race and they're all revving their engines up and about to drop the clutch to start," he said.
"I still get goosebumps. The adrenaline, the roar of the crowd, the roar of the cars and then the engine nearing peak revs ready to take off. For me, it's something that's always nice to be around."
Some notable racetracks that Mr Crowden has had the pleasure of experiencing up close and personal over the years include Sydney's Oran Park, Eastern Creek and Homebush as well as the Catalina Park Raceway in Katoomba.
But none of those come close to the feeling he had when he got the opportunity to volunteer at the Le Mans 24 hour race in 2004 and 2008.
"At the time, you're just trying to take it all in," Mr Crowden said of the French racetrack.
"La Mans is the top for me anyway and Bathurst comes a close second.
"A lot of the international guys come over here and they get a bit intimidated by the (Bathurst) track, especially when they're at the top and going down through the dipper where you lose sight of the racetrack."
At 70 years of age, Mr Crowden doesn't get out to quite as many events as he once did, but he has no plans of hanging up the chequered flag any time soon.
"I used to do meetings once a month. Now that I've retired, I'm finding it a lot harder to get to meetings, but I still do about eight a year," he said.
"I'm still going strong. I'm fit enough to handle it. There's still the desire to do it. It's all voluntary, so nobody is twisting your arm to do it, you do it for the love of the sport."
Other than Le Mans, Mr Crowden was asked to name a few of the highlights from his 30 year career.
One of them included waving the chequered flag to James Golding when he broke the lap record at Bathurst while doing exhibition laps at the TCR International Round on November 13, 2022.
Another included meeting racing icon Peter Brock, a man Mr Crowden said was still his hero to this day.
"They're big days and they're not for everybody, but you do what you need to do," he added.
"It doesn't seem like 30 years. I suppose that if you love your job then it seems to go really quickly."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
