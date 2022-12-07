Move over Jack Black, there's going to be a new star in town.
The Orange Theatre Company have announced that it will be putting together a production of School of Rock and are inviting anyone and everyone to come and get a taste of what it will be like.
On Sunday, December 11 at 2pm, the OTC will be holding an information session at the Band Hall on 3 William Street.
In the lead-up to this, we spoke with the show's director, Eden Plaisted, about his love-affair with theatre and the latest in a long line of exciting Orange productions as part of the Central Western Daily's ongoing 5 questions with ... piece.
Anyone who is interested in auditioning for the production, or who is interested in being involved in any way, be it back stage crew or design , come along.
We introduce the choreographer and musical director and also the production team. We just talk about the show, the story, the characters and let everyone know the details about how they can audition. The auditions are happening at the end of January next year and then that will take about two or three days, before we start rehearsals the following week
The great thing about School of Rock is it has a cast of children and then we all have a bunch of adults too. The cast comprises about 12 children and roughly around 15 or so adults.
The great thing about this show is it really gets those young people who want to try their hand at any aspect of theatre. They can work with the more experienced and skilled in the cast. They get to see how it all works.
Anything creative is handled by myself, the musical director and the choreographer. Then we have a production team as well. Basically, we get to decide who is in the show and how to make it all look good and sound great on stage.
I've been here about four years now, but I actually trained at an acting school over in Perth, the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. I graduated there with a degree in musical theatre. Now what I really, really enjoy is doing community theatre. Being able to nurture the young'uns in and around the community.
Advice would be just to give it a go. I started out in amateur theatre and I got to work with some amazingly talented people. That kind of mentoring at such a young age, was the thing that really lit a fire in my belly and got me going 'wow, this is something I really want to do'.
It's a big stepping stone to get you from thinking about doing it, into the environment where you can try it out
I grew up knowing that I could sing, or at least thinking I could sing. So any chance I got to open my mouth and belt something out was something I really jumped out.
There's a lot of numbers that aren't in the movie that have been added to this musical production. The cast get a chance to belt out these fantastic Andrew Lloyd Webber songs at the top of their voice and get into that whole, Rock, grunge style. There's also some absolutely gorgeous melodic ballads.
