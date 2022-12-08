What Kane Horan lacked in writing experience, he certainly made up for in love for his family.
It was that some love which inspired the midwife to turn a real-life fairy-tale into a published children's book.
"I moved onto a property in Charlton four years ago and it was my first winter on the farm," he said.
"My partner Jake and I were checking the sheep and we just found Eric in the paddock by himself."
Eric, a lost lamb, was immediately taken in by Mr Horan and proved the inspiration behind 'Where the bleep is Eric the sheep' which hit bookshelves in August.
But how does a chance finding lead someone to pen a book?
"It was just something that sparked during Covid," he said.
"I was looking after a patient one time and we were building a rapport, she was asking about my life and I was asking about her life. I told her about my pet lamb Eric and how I'd like to write a kid's books about him for my nephews."
But there is a lot more that goes into writing a book than just a good idea, something Mr Horan knows all too well.
"I was working full time, studying and I didn't have any experience with children's books. It was a lot of liaising with other people and working out what they'd done," the former Canobolas High student added.
"I saved up a bit of money, paid for an illustrator, paid for an editor, paid for somebody to print the books and just went about working how to get barcodes and things like that. Then I self-published it."
The whole process took roughly two years to complete, with Mr Horan delighted by how it has turned out.
"It's rewarding," he said on what it was like to finish the book.
"A lot of hard work went into it which has really paid off. It was really nice to see the hard copy. It's just a really nice feeling."
After initially planning on just distributing a few copies to his nieces and nephews, Mr Horan decided to have a crack at trying to gain some wider exposure.
This has lead to his book being stocked online as well in East Orange's Maternal Infant Lactation Consultancy.
So what exactly is the book about? Well, Mr Horan said there was a special meaning behind it all.
"It's about belonging and acceptance," he added.
"It's about Eric who gets found in a paddock and taken back by a farmer who is feeding him and taking care of him. His mother was chased away in the middle of the night, so he goes on an adventure to look for his mum, but realises he belongs back home on the farm."
Now being able to claim the title of 'published author, can fans of the book expect a sequel?
"I don't think so," Mr Horan said with a smile when asked if he had any plans of making a career of writing children's books.
"I think I'll stick to midwifery."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
