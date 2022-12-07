Central Western Daily
Zane Mitai-Ngatai pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to reckless wounding and affray

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 8 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:00am
Police at the scene of the fight where Mitai-Ngatai used an axe against the victim.

Eleven weeks after a 28-year-old man nearly severed a person's finger with an axe during a brawl he's has pleaded guilty to the charges.

