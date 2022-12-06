Central Western Daily
Mia Baggett will play at 2023 national netball championships for NSW under 19s

By Anya Whitelaw
December 6 2022 - 6:00pm
Mia Baggett has iced a big year of netball by being named in the NSW under 19s and signing a premier league contract with the UTS Randwick Sparks. Picture by Carla Freedman

YOU'RE going to Darwin - they were the four words which confirmed to Mia Baggett she had achieved the biggest moment of her netballing career thus far.

