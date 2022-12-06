A FORMER Bathurst City Carillon Fours champion was once again at his best during the weekend's tournament to lead his team to a strong victory.
Orange's Lee Stinson led the Warilla-based squad of Andrew Johnson, Wayne Toomey and Ben Callaway to a clean sweep of their five matches across Saturday and Sunday - one of only two teams among the 46 who entered to go through undefeated.
Stinson's team entered the event as one of the favourites but they didn't have it all their own way, with the title chase coming down to the wire with the Ettalong-based side of Jeff Kime.
Kime's unbeaten team finished the competition with a combined margin of 45 from their five matches, which left them just four points shy of the victorious Warilla squad.
Of the large number of sides who finished the weekend with four wins it was Arthur Peisley's team, with a combined margin of 42, who narrowly won the tight battle for third place overall.
Tournament organiser John Archer said the signs are positive for the tournament's future, following its second year back from a covid cancellation.
"We had a lot of teams who have been coming to this competition for over 10 years. They all really enjoyed themselves and they've put their hands up to come back to this next year, which is always good to see.
"There's quite a few teams who missed out last year who were able to get back. We've got a lot of commitment from teams for next year, so I'm confident we'll get back above 50 for next year."
Stinson's team threatened to break away from the rest of the pack after a strong opening day's play but Archer said a couple of close matches led to an interesting finish in the race with Kime's side.
"Their last two games were very tight and hard fought games," he said.
"There were a couple of sides, who you might call 'weaker' sides, who the strong teams were going up against, and I thought that might have been an opportunity for those stronger teams to blow the tournament wide open.
"That didn't end up happening. A couple of those weaker sides only got beaten by a couple of shots in their games, and that's how it works out sometimes."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
