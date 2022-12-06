Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Lee Stinson, Andrew Johnson, Wayne Toomey and Ben Callaway win 2022 Bathurst City Carillon Fours

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The weekend's Bathurst City Carillon Fours tournament brought 46 teams to the city. Picture by Phil Blatch.

A FORMER Bathurst City Carillon Fours champion was once again at his best during the weekend's tournament to lead his team to a strong victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.