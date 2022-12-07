Runs, runs and more runs was the calling card for one club which has seen it dominate the Central Western Daily's Orange and District Cricket Association team of the week.
Without further adieu, let's see who made the cut for the round of December 3.
He may require a couple of new hamstrings, but the glory was certainly worth the pain for CYMS' third grade skipper.
Taking on a Centrals side coming off shock victory against the previously undefeated Cavaliers, CYMS won the toss and elected to bat, a choice that proved better and better as the day went along.
Curran was going along at a decent pace, before one too many quick singles saw him pull up lame. However, with the help of pinch-runner Sam Giumelli, the captain was able to bat on, before eventually falling for a well-played 55 off 73 balls.
Rounding out the opening pair, Taylor looked indestructible during his side's three run Centenary Cup victory over Orange City.
With triple figures in his sights, Taylor was looking to go big at every opportunity. However, Taylor was unable to pull off the unlikely century and found himself out for a fantastic knock of 84.
The innings of the weekend comes from the green and gold's first drop.
With more than half the innings already in the books by the time Gorman strolled to the crease, he wasted no time in making his presence felt.
Eight fours and five sixes later - some of which are only now finding their way back down to earth - Gorman would end his innings unbeaten on 87 off just 53 balls.
From one hard-hitting CYMS bat to the next.
While West may have opened the batting during his second grade side's 143-run win over Spring Hill, his blistering knock of 47 off 31 balls was too hard to ignore.
While there were a few players worthy of selection from this game, it was West's Virender Sehwag-esque start to the match which caught our attention.
Undoubtedly a star of the future, the youngster carved up the Gladstone bowling attack.
Taking on what can be a hit-and-miss outfit, Middleton's 48 was enough to drag his side to 149 before being bowled out with three overs to go. That total proved enough though as Cavs continued its good run of form with a victory.
Although City's Cent Cup side went down by three runs, that was no fault of Warburton.
The captain obviously didn't feel like running much, with 40 of his 52 runs (off just 30 balls) coming from boundaries.
Rounding out what is a deep batting line-up, we have CYMS' Cent Cup vice-captain.
On a day that saw the green and gold's lower grade sides amass 642 runs, Templar's 37 with the bat proved as valuable as any score.
CYMS made its way to 8-173 from their 35 overs, before skittling Kinross for just 67 (more to come on that later).
The first of our out and out bowlers, Pearce is always a threat with the rock in his hand.
Gladstone has a tendency to hit hard and hit long, resulting in quick run rates and bad bowling figures.
Pearce was immune to this on Saturday however, finishing with figures of 4-18 off eight overs.
The new king of spin? Maybe not, but Wright certainly put in a spell worth remembering.
While wickets were shared around in CYMS' Cent Cup victory, it was Wright who stood out amongst the rest as he finished the day with figures of 4-6 off five overs.
Defending what was a decent target, City looked on track to chase it down as they found themselves well ahead of the run-rate in their Centenary Cup clash.
But then came Chopping who bagged three of the last four wickets to leave the Warriors an agonising four runs short of victory. 4-30 and a heroic spell at the end? What's not to love.
You could have thrown a dart at the red and black's second grade attack and found a bowler worth celebrating. But it was Brown who can claim the glory this week as he finished with figures of 3-17 off seven overs.
Having set Kinross 132 for victory, it was almost a guarantee that Centrals would need to bowl the students out to claim victory and that's exactly what they did.
Kinross would lose its tenth wicket with ten balls to spare and 16 runs still needed for victory.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.