Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Opinion

Central Western Daily's ODCA team of the week for December 3, 2022

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 7 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange CYMS teammates Angus Gorman and Mick Curran highlight what was a batter-heavy ODCA team of the week. Picture supplied.

Runs, runs and more runs was the calling card for one club which has seen it dominate the Central Western Daily's Orange and District Cricket Association team of the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.