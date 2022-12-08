Hometown to around six of the "Hillbilly Boys", the idea to plough some money back into the flood-impacted village of Molong made sense to the whole crew.
Set to host the inaugural Car, Truck & Bike Display gig this Sunday from 10am, organiser for the Hillbilly Tours group Ross Harvey said the event was aimed at supporting businesses in the town's Bank Street CBD.
"We had about 80 bikes for our annual November ride this year and given what's happened along with a few of our guys living in Molong, the boys said 'let's get together and do something'," Mr Harvey said.
"Kelly Boucher lost his bike in the flood as well, so we thought let's organise a day where everyone can smile and put some money back into the town at the same time."
With open invites for anyone wanting to display their unique vehicles, display areas will target Molong's Railway Station, though wherever people can find a good spot in the CBD will also do just fine.
With the town's Freemasons "bottom pub" kitchen out of action, the venue will open its doors for a barbecue by Molong Fishing Club in the pub's courtyard, along with a free jumping castle for the kids, live music by Peter Naylor, and food trucks also providing food and coffee.
"Food will be cheaper than usual and we've also lined up an appearance from Santa Claus to come through on the SES fire truck," Mr Harvey said.
There'll be an RFS display set-up, plenty of vintage cars and bikes, and Harley Packham's bringing down his Lightning McQueen car as well which is tops.
"We're a bunch of decent blokes us Hillbilly boys, and the money goes back in the town and gives people smiles on faces for the day ... we'll give back to the town and away we go."
Mr Harvey urged any Bank Street businesses that want to "throw a couple of tables out the front" of their venues for trading opportunities, to feel more than welcome to do so with the influx of visitors forecasted to be in town on December 11.
There'll also be a silent auction running throughout the day to raise funds for the town, where people can list their bids alongside donated a whole range of items.
Some of these include signed Peter Gallon sparring gloves, an airbrushed bonnet autographed by Peter Brock courtesy of Molong Smash Repairs, Black Wattle Cookware items up for grabs, and an Engel fridge and chairs from ARB.
Mr Harvey said some of these items are worth several thousands of dollars, where all proceeds from the auction will go directly toward the Molong flood relief movement.
"What started as a few girls and boys having a beer at the pub in Molong has turned into something much bigger for businesses and residents in the town who are doing it tough at the moment," he said.
"And that feels great to be able to pull this all together and help out where we can, because that's exactly what we wanted," he said.
The day before the Sunday event, Mr Harvey - who also runs his own Ross Harvey Tilt Tray business - and some other Orange-based trades have arranged for a worker bee day on the Saturday.
At the back of the Freemasons Hotel, they'll level out the flood-upheaved ground, mow the lot next to the Railway Station for more display space if needed, and help out with any other odd jobs requiring a bobcat and more.
"We'll line the Hillbilly boys' tour bikes up out the back of the pub after we're done, give it that event atmosphere for the Sunday," Mr Harvey said.
"It'll have a bit of a party vibe, people can grab a coffee and buy a feed, get a beer at the pub; it all goes toward supporting local businesses there.
"So if you've got a vintage car of bike to put on display, bring it down for the day or bring the family to check it all out, because it'll be a great day."
