An Orange child abuser has narrowly avoided time behind bars following the discovery of his secret social media profile.
The middle-aged man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been on a police register since an assault about three years ago. This requires him to disclose online activity.
Officers updating his paperwork were recently made aware of the TikTok profile, which had not been disclosed for more than six months.
The secret account did not use his real name. It's unclear why it was created.
"Had you not volunteered that to police I'd have no option but to send you into full-time custody," magistrate David Day said at Orange Local Court.
The man allowed police to run checks on his phone, which revealed the account was created on the night of April 10, 2022.
He said he was unaware the behaviour violated his terms because "it was using [an] email address." It's unclear what this means.
The man attended his sentencing hearing in person at Orange Local Court in late November. He appeared calm and stood still throughout proceedings.
Magistrate Day asserted the seriousness of the offending: "I'd like to make you do some community service but I can't ... I don't want to see you again."
A two year Intensive Corrections Order - effectively a prison sentence served within the community on strict conditions - was handed down.
